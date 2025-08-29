BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
Print 2025-08-29

Charles Goodman takes charge as US CG

Recorder Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:38am

KARACHI: Charles Goodman assumed the charge as new Consul General at the US Consulate General in Karachi. His appointment reflects the ongoing US commitment to fostering a strong partnership with Pakistan.

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Goodman brings extensive experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as the Management Counsellor for the US Mission to New Zealand and Samoa. Prior to that, he held the positions of Management Counsellor and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission in Pristina, Kosovo. His distinguished career included leading the logistics team in the Executive Office of the Secretary and serving as Deputy Director of the Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section in Lima, Peru.

Goodman’s other postings have included assignments in Latvia, Georgia, and Argentina, showcasing his global expertise. He also served in Lahore, Pakistan from 2011 to 2012. Before joining the US Foreign Service in 2006, Goodman spent 20 years in the private sector, holding leadership roles in financial services, real estate, and technology. He holds an MBA from Duke University and a B.S. in Information Systems from the University of Tampa.

His diverse background and leadership experience position him to further enhance the US-Pakistan partnership, with a focus on fostering economic growth, trade and security cooperation, and people-to-people ties between citizens of the United States and Pakistanis in Sindh and Balochistan.

Goodman is committed to advancing US priorities that promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, while also strengthening the US-Pakistan relationship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

