PPP, Sindh govt express solidarity with flood-hit people of Punjab

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the PPP and the Sindh government stand with the affected people of Punjab in the wake of the recent disasters. He said the flood situation in Punjab is distressing and that the Sindh government supports the Punjab government.

The chief minister and the Irrigation minister monitored the water situation. At Guddu, the inflow is 300,232 and the outflow is 333,361; at Sukkur, the inflow is 212,300 and the outflow is 266,370; at Kotri, the inflow is 211,870 and the outflow is 244,025.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the party, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Punjab governor, also present in Punjab. The Sindh chief minister has alerted all administrations, and if people need to be relocated to safer areas, arrangements will be made. So far, there is no serious situation in Sindh, but the provincial PDMA has made preparations.

The Sindh government has taken precautionary measures, and Chairman Bilawal is in touch with provincial ministers. Considering the current flood situation in the country, the Sindh government has completed preparations and offered all kinds of assistance to the Punjab and KP governments. The Sindh chief minister is monitoring the situation, while Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro is visiting areas along the Indus River. Evacuation of people living in mudflat areas has begun, and instructions have been issued to commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that although there is no emergency situation in Sindh at present, the provincial PDMA has made arrangements. Preparations to deal with emergencies have begun. Boats, tents, coolers, and kitchen equipment have been stocked. The chief minister Sindh has set up a cell to monitor the flood situation and coordinating with the NDMA to respond to any emergencies. PPP members have been asked to remain in their respective areas, while Nasir Hussain Shah has been assigned a large area as the focal person.

He said that the Sindh government faced major devastation during the 2010 floods, which left millions homeless. During that crisis, three meals a day were provided to affected people. Houses are currently being built for 2.1 million flood-affected families. Three provinces have submitted resolutions on building dams, but even if dams were constructed, they could not have fully controlled the floods. He emphasized that building settlements on natural watercourses causes harm. When water reaches the Kachha areas, it results in damage, and data on settlements in Kachha has already been prepared. Unity is needed to help those facing difficult situations at this time. Not all water from Punjab’s rivers will flow into the Indus River, and there is currently no threat to the barrages in Sindh.

He added that funds have been allocated for road construction. Once the rainy season ends, the damaged roads in Karachi will be repaired. He criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer, saying he has done nothing but criticise so far, holding press conferences daily at 11 a.m., and noted that his town chairman has prevented him from doing his work.

In response to a question, he said that Farhan Ghani did not take pre-arrest bail and is pursuing his case in court according to the law.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that unfortunately, campaigns were launched against the Pakistan Peoples Party with strong backing. Large media houses participated in these campaigns. Similar campaigns occurred during Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s tenure, and they continued with the emergence of private channels. While corruption allegations have been made against various parties, large-scale campaigns disproportionately targeted the PPP. He stated that the PPP has worked in every sector. Even today, Sindh’s health sector is considered the best in Pakistan. Projects like the Sindh People’s Housing Scheme, Thar Coal, and Cadet Colleges for Women are ongoing in Sindh.

Sindh government provides annual funding for the Thar Coal project, which benefits the entire Pakistan. Experts acknowledged that affordable electricity nationwide can only be generated from coal. The PPP has initiated long-term projects. He said that at this time, it is important for all the people of Karachi to work together for the betterment of the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025