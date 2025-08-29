PPCBL signs agreement with Avanza Solutions

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) has signed an agreement with Avanza Solutions to deploy ATM and middleware solutions, marking a significant milestone in the Bank’s digital transformation journey and paving the way for future growth.

The signing ceremony was graced by Shahram Raza Bakhtiari, President & CEO PPCBL, and Omer Khan, CEO Avanza Solutions, along with members of the senior management team.

This strategic collaboration represents a remarkable step in the history of PPCBL, aligning with our vision to enhance customer convenience, expand our digital footprint, and achieve long-term institutional goals and objectives.

