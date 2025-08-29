BML 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
2025-08-29

SNGPL forms special emergency response teams

Recorder Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: On the instructions of the Managing Director Sui Northern Gas, the Company has constituted special emergency response teams to deal promptly with any situation arising from the recent flood conditions across the country.

With the forecast of high-level flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers, Sui Northern Gas field staff have placed on round-the-clock alert in Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur and adjoining areas.

Continuous monitoring is being carried out to safeguard the gas infrastructure and ensure smooth gas supply to the consumers.

As a precautionary measure, gas supply in areas affected by flooding may be temporarily suspended if required to prevent any risk to life or property. This decision would be taken strictly to ensure the safety of the public and to maintain the integrity of the system.

