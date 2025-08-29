Aleema’s son sent to jail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sent Aleema Khan’s son Shershah on a 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case.

The court directed the investigating officer to submit the case challan on next hearing.

Aleema, along with her sisters Uzma Khan and Noreen, were present in the court, while Shershah was produced before the court amid tight security following the expiry of his five-day physical remand.

Both Shershah and his brother Shahrez Khan were primarily arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the Investigating Officer (IO) sought Shershah’s 30-day physical remand of Shershah to complete the investigation.

The IO contended the suspect can be seen in a video standing with Hassan Niazi, another jailed nephew of Imran Khan during the May 9 riots. He said, Shershah’s mobile, tear gas mask and social media accounts were yet to be recovered.

He demanded a further 30-day physical remand of the suspect to complete the investigation.

Shershah’s lawyer, however, argued that merely featuring in a video did not prove a crime and opposed the further physical remand.

The counsel of Shershah asserted that his client was falsely accused and his arrest in the case was illegal.

He said Shershah was not even served a single notice in 27 months to record his statement.

He urged that a court had previously discharged PTI senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid from a case of a similar nature and provided the copy of the court order.

He, therefore, asked the court to discharge the suspect from the case.

The court noted that Shershah’s photogrammetry test was conducted, and a wooden baton was also recovered from his possession.

The court said that social media accounts of each and every person could easily be traced and recovered without the support of the accused.

There is no sufficient ground available for further physical remand, the court added and sent the suspect to jail for 14-day judicial remand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025