Punjab CM reviews flood relief arrangements

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Shahdara and boarded a boat along with the rescue personnel, to inspect the Ravi River.

She reviewed flood relief arrangements, and observed the situation after a large flood wave passed through the Ravi River near Shahdara.

The CM said, “We will improve our infrastructure and dams in future. We will also build structures to store water and will plan to deal with floods from now on.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “A campaign against encroachments is under way in Punjab. Waterways of rivers and streams will also be cleared. We thank police and rescuers for their help to the victims.”

The CM said, “Pakistan forces have helped and rescued people, I thank them. The people should cooperate in rescue and relief work.”

She flagged, “I don’t want to name any party, but we should go beyond politics and take some decisions in the national interest because this is a question of people’s lives.”

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated all stakeholders for well-coordinated flood relief activities.

She said in her message on social networking website ‘X’, “Following my directions, all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are supervising relief operations in the field.”

She noted, “In the attached video, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Saba, is distributing cooked food among families in the affected areas.”

Moreover, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, accompanied by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bukhari, visited various areas of Shahdara and Moolanwal, to review the arrangements made to cope with the ongoing flood situation.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the entire country is currently facing flood conditions, and both the Punjab government and the federal government are working day and night to protect the lives and property of citizens. She emphasized that rescue operations through boats are being carried out without interruption, with the foremost priority being the protection of human lives.

She further said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited Sialkot and Narowal, where they personally reviewed the flood situation and developmental measures, while issuing necessary directions to the district administration.

Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted that prior cleaning of drains and canals had already been completed, which helped Punjab avoid a major crisis. She praised the tireless efforts of rescue teams and institutions, adding the CM of Punjab had also commended their dedication and service.

The Senior Provincial Minister noted that ministers had been assigned duties in their respective districts to oversee relief work in affected areas. So far, more than 200,000 livestock have been relocated along with their owners to safe places. Women and children are being shifted to secure shelters, while food, medicines, and other essential supplies are being provided to affected citizens, she said. Rescue 1122 and other institutions have been continuously active in public relief efforts for the past three days.

According to available figures, 12 precious lives have been lost due to the floods. However, timely evacuation of residents from the Shahdara belt prevented a major tragedy.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has been present in the field for the past three days, personally supervising relief activities. The Punjab CM is also monitoring the flood situation herself and receiving daily reports.

Senior Provincial Minister reaffirmed that political leadership and state institutions are fully committed to public service. She stressed that the government’s top priority is to ensure the safety of citizens, their property, and livestock, assuring that no affected individual will be left alone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025