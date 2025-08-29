BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.37 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (2.52%)
FCCL 51.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.88%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
HUBC 163.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.5%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.15 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.35%)
NBP 151.35 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.56%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.44%)
POWER 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PRL 30.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,017 Increased By 44.5 (0.3%)
BR30 43,311 Increased By 286 (0.66%)
KSE100 147,818 Increased By 474.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 45,047 Increased By 170.4 (0.38%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-08-29

Perception and reality

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 06:27am

The Economist of August 23 to 29th has published an article under the heading ‘Grand Theft Global Inc-Rogue Britannia’. In that article it is stated, among other things, that:

“Roughly 70,000 phones were snatched in London last year-almost 1 for every 100 people. Britain accounts for 40 percent of phone thefts in Europe (phone snatching is also growing elsewhere Parisian said adieu to their devices last year).

British thieves’ favoured method is to approach from behind on an electric bike, grab an unlocked phone and put it in a ‘Faraday bag’ to prevent tracking; most of the nicked phones end up in China”

This is the report of a country where the world’s best police service, Scotland Yard, operates. The author is a regular visitor of London, the capital of the country, having an apartment of his own over there.

This letter has been written to the Editor of this newspaper with a view to conveying to the young generation of Pakistan the fact that reality is not always similar to perception. Pakistan may not have an ideal social and law and order situation; however, the reality in other societies is not in accordance with the common perception at all, to say the least.

Syed Shabbar Zaidi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Europe The Economist phone thefts Scotland Yard phone snatching electric bike

Comments

200 characters

Perception and reality

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories