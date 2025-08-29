BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: The criticality of a balancing act

Anjum Ibrahim Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 07:51am

“The Chief Minister of Punjab has issued directives…”

“They all issue directives – the incumbents and the previous federal and provincial cabinet members, but to be fair – what else can they do when water is inundating entire villages and towns and…”

“That’s true, I guess, the stakeholders - be they civilian or be they military - are all engaged in rescue and relief operations as they should.”

“I have a question.”

“OK but as you and I both know climate change is affecting us much more than our contribution to carbon emissions so…”

“So one up for globalists backed by the deep state in the West, though President Trump is resisting them up to a point…”

“It is a balancing act, a very delicate balancing act.”

“True; peace prize on the one hand and…and…”

“No peace prize on the other.”

“Indeed, but why does he want the peace prize. Yes, I know Obama was given one, but Obama is hardly remembered for that. If I were Trump, I would have requested a Nobel Prize for Economics. I mean between tariffs and convincing the Greenlanders to become US nationals which will enhance the US’ tremendous economic and security clout, and need I add this is necessary given the multipolar world today…”

“Hey, that’s a great idea. Muhammad Aurangzeb would be more than happy to propose his name for the prize and…”

“Shouldn’t he wait till the economy actually turns around.”

“Hey the President of a multilateral bank has hailed the reforms and yes the cost is being borne by the public so far, indicated by the fact that our poverty levels are up to 44.7 percent as per the World Bank but just you wait…”

“Hmmm one question: do you think by letting the water flow to Pakistan, India has saved her own villages and towns and perhaps this is a rather sneaky and cowardly way of conducting a war…”

“War is when the Indians build dams and violate the Indus Water Treaty…”

“But they didn’t use the IWT forum to inform us of the water they are letting loose on us, but the foreign office…”

“Hey, to choose the Deputy Prime Minister with great connections over a mere Pakistani water commissioner…”

“I stand corrected.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

