Flood-hit areas of Punjab: Jazz takes initiative to help residents stay connected

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has announced free calls to all networks and PTCL for customers in flood-affected areas of Punjab.

The initiative is designed to help residents stay connected with their families, emergency services, and relief organizations as the province grapples with severe flooding and displacement.

Heavy rains and river flooding have severely impacted several cities in Punjab including Narowal, Kartarpur, Sialkot, Wazirabad, and Gujrat, damaging infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods. By removing call charges, Jazz is enabling affected communities to focus on safety and recovery rather than communication costs.

Earlier this month, Jazz, also announced free calls to all networks in flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“The floods have caused unprecedented disruption in Punjab, and our thoughts are with every family enduring this crisis. Connectivity is a lifeline in such times, and by enabling free calls, Jazz is ensuring people can access help, coordinate with rescue teams, and stay connected when it matters most,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz.

