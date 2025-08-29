Dar speaks to his German counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a call from German Foreign Minister Dr Johann Wadephul. The two leaders affirmed their resolve to further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, and underscored the importance of high-level contacts. They also exchanged views on regional issues.

Meanwhile, Member of the Senate of Spain, Vicente Azpitarte Pérez, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday. They discussed the importance of strengthening parliamentary exchanges and enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Spain in political, economic, and cultural fields.

