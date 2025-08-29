BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
BOP 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
CPHL 88.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.36 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.52%)
FCCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.28%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
MLCF 97.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.26%)
NBP 150.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.25%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.28%)
POWER 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
PTC 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SNGP 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
SSGC 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,018 Increased By 46.3 (0.31%)
BR30 43,336 Increased By 311.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 147,780 Increased By 436.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 45,039 Increased By 162.3 (0.36%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

No wetlands, no aid

BR Research Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 08:05am

Every monsoon Pakistan stages the same performance. Floodplains get settled, wetlands get drained, embankments crack, and the state declares a “natural disaster.” Relief packages are rolled out, politicians do photo-ops in waist-deep water, and everyone pretends this was unavoidable. It is not. It is policy malpractice repeated year after year.

The country has managed to invert common sense. Wetlands, which are natural buffers, are treated as useless wastelands.

Floodplains, which are supposed to be left for water, are handed over to farmers and developers as if they were prime real estate. The result is predictable. Risky farmland delivers bumper yields one season and total losses the next, and the bill always lands in the public exchequer.

Subsidised inputs go in, embankments and irrigation systems are repaired, and when the inevitable breach arrives, the state foots the tab for “rehabilitation.” The farmer loses his crop, the bank loses its collateral, and the treasury loses its balance. The only people who win are those who carved up the land in the first place.

What exactly is risky farmland? It is every acre built inside an active floodplain, on riverbeds and katcha belts, on low-lying depressions, and along drainage channels where water is designed to spill.

It is every plot that depends on embankments holding against climate-charged monsoons, and every house or settlement that blocks the river’s breathing space. It is not just cropland. It is brick kilns, poultry sheds, housing colonies, even roads and warehouses, all planted in harm’s way.

By definition, risky farmland is land that is fertile but not safe, profitable in the short term but guaranteed to collapse in the long run.

Wetlands, meanwhile, are dismantled with barely a thought. Keenjhar, Haleji, Manchar, Taunsa, Chashma—every one of them degraded. These are not marginal swamps. They are sponges that absorb floods, recharge aquifers, and slow the water’s velocity.

Destroy them, and the same water surges into towns and villages downstream with lethal force. But since wetlands do not show up in GDP or revenue records, they are written off as expendable.

The political economy is obvious. Floodplains are valuable if you only think one season ahead. Politicians and developers see votes and plots, farmers see free fertility, and governments see land revenue.

The irrigation bureaucracy still imagines rivers are machines that can be “controlled” with more barrages and dikes. Each flood proves otherwise.

The answer is not another relief package or another climate conference pledge. The answer is conditionality. Any aid, any donor financing, any budget allocation under the banner of “climate resilience” should be contingent on two things: restoring wetlands and depopulating risky farmland.

Not a rupee should be spent on new embankments, subsidies, or imported equipment until the state shows evidence of moving people and farms out of harm’s way and returning floodplains to water.

Otherwise, Pakistan will keep taking foreign grants and loans in the name of resilience while simultaneously destroying the very ecosystems that make resilience possible.

There is no real choice here. Either Pakistan continues to gamble with risky farmland and subsidise disaster, or it starts restoring what it has destroyed. That means zoning active floodplains and cutting off credit, insurance, and state guarantees for any permanent settlement inside them.

It means treating wetlands as national security infrastructure instead of garbage pits. It means building hybrid livelihood systems around them so locals see value in restoration rather than dispossession.

Pakistan likes to talk about climate adaptation. Floodplain restoration is the most obvious form of adaptation available, but it requires taking on land mafias and political patrons.

The state can either keep pouring concrete into the Indus and hoping for the best, or it can give rivers their space back. Donors, lenders, and taxpayers should stop funding the illusion. No wetlands, no aid.

climate change natural disasters heavy rainfalls Floods in Pakistan flood aid Monsoon Season 2025 monsoon Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

No wetlands, no aid

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

NA panel told: EOBI expands investment portfolio to Rs643.59bn

Read more stories