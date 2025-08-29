BML 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
BOP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.70 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (2.7%)
FCCL 51.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.04%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
MLCF 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.2%)
NBP 151.99 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.99%)
PAEL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.92%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.03%)
POWER 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.89%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
PRL 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
PTC 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
SSGC 40.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
TRG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,996 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
BR30 43,305 Increased By 280.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 147,793 Increased By 449.8 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,050 Increased By 172.6 (0.38%)
Indian stock benchmarks extend losses on US tariff blow

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks fell for a second straight session on Thursday, pressured by mounting concerns about the impact of US tariffs on Indian goods, a day after punitive duties went into effect.

The Nifty 50 lost 0.85 percent to 24,500.9 points and the BSE Sensex shed 0.87 percent to 80,080.57. They have dropped about 2 percent in two sessions, with markets closed on Wednesday.

Small-caps and mid-caps declined 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, while fifteen of 16 major sectors logged losses.

On Wednesday, the United States enforced an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, including garments, footwear and jewellery, taking total duties as high as 50 percent.

Exporter groups estimate that nearly 55 percent of India’s $87 billion in merchandise shipments to the US could be affected, while benefiting rivals including Vietnam, Bangladesh and China.

