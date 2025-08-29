BML 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
BOP 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.3%)
CPHL 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
DCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
DGKC 193.79 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.75%)
FCCL 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.82%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
HUBC 163.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.55%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
LOTCHEM 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
MLCF 97.02 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.21%)
NBP 154.25 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
POWER 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PREMA 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
PRL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
PTC 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
SNGP 115.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
SSGC 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
TREET 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
TRG 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 14,995 Increased By 23.1 (0.15%)
BR30 43,361 Increased By 336.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 147,600 Increased By 256.4 (0.17%)
KSE30 44,950 Increased By 73.2 (0.16%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-29

US natgas prices steady

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures held steady on Thursday as traders awaited a federal storage report, with expectations of easing demand from a broad US cooldown and record output offsetting support from stronger liquefied natural gas exports.

Front-month gas futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded unchanged at $2.88 per million British thermal units at 09:37 a.m. EDT (1337 GMT).

“We have seen little shift in a weather factor that continues to tilt decidedly in a bearish direction, with a broad-based cooldown still intact across most of the US,” said Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates in Florida.

Financial firm LSEG estimated 128 cooling degree days over the next two weeks, lower than the 155 CDDs estimated on Wednesday. The norm for this time of year is 130 CDDs.

CDDs, which are used to estimate demand to cool homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day’s average temperature is above 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

LSEG projected average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 111.1 bcfd this week to 107.3 bcfd next week and 104.2 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG’s outlook on Wednesday.

“Although export activity has improved of late, much of this gain has been offset by a continued strong pace of production that has been undeterred by any storm-related disruptions to the Gulf of Mexico,” Ritterbusch said.

In the tropics, the US National Hurricane Center reported no disturbances in the Atlantic, while Tropical Storm Fernand, which formed south-southeast of Bermuda on Saturday, transitioned into a post-tropical system on Thursday. LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states had risen to 108.5 billion cubic feet per day so far in August, up from a record monthly high of 107.8 bcfd in July.

The average amount of gas flowing to the eight big US LNG export plants has risen to 15.9 bcfd so far in August, up from 15.6 bcfd in July. That compares with a record monthly high of 16.0 bcfd in April.

The US Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).

According to the average estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll, US energy firms likely added a below-normal 26 billion cubic feet of natural gas into storage last week. That compares with an increase of 35 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2020-2024) average build of 38 bcf for this time of year. In the prior week ended August 15, utilities added 13 bcf of gas into storage.

US natgas US natgas rates

Comments

200 characters

US natgas prices steady

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

NA panel told: EOBI expands investment portfolio to Rs643.59bn

Read more stories