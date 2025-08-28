BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar said on Thursday a committee comprising all stakeholders had been constituted to oversee the implementation of the new Industrial Policy.

The SAPM stated that in a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Atif Ikram Sheikh, along with a delegation of the business community, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

New industrial policy: Expert emphasizes cost and ease of business

“The delegation congratulated SAPM Haroon Akhtar on the successful formulation of the new Industrial Policy. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the new Industrial Policy and the resolution of issues faced by the business community.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar informed that a committee comprising all stakeholders has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the Industrial Policy. Furthermore, eight sub-committees have been established to facilitate infrastructure development for the policy,“ the statement read.

Highlighting key reforms, Akhtar stated that a new Bankruptcy Law had been proposed under the Industrial Policy.

“Under this law, debtors will be granted a one-year grace period for repayment obligations.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the business community and ensuring sustainable industrial growth in the country.

FPCCI industrial policy Haroon Akhtar New industrial policy Bankruptcy law Pakistan Industrial Policy National Industrial Policy

Comments

200 characters

Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

Flood alert: Exceptionally high flood levels reported in Ravi, Sutlej rivers

Senate sub-committee slams NHA over awarding contracts to ‘blacklisted company’

PM Shehbaz emphasises urgent need for water storage infrastructure to combat floods

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $18 million to $14.27bn

Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades

Pakistan welcomes Japan Bank’s interest in Reqo Diq project

US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

Several PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, resign from NA committees

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

Read more stories