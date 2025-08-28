Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar said on Thursday a committee comprising all stakeholders had been constituted to oversee the implementation of the new Industrial Policy.

The SAPM stated that in a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Atif Ikram Sheikh, along with a delegation of the business community, according to a statement from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

“The delegation congratulated SAPM Haroon Akhtar on the successful formulation of the new Industrial Policy. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the new Industrial Policy and the resolution of issues faced by the business community.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar informed that a committee comprising all stakeholders has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the Industrial Policy. Furthermore, eight sub-committees have been established to facilitate infrastructure development for the policy,“ the statement read.

Highlighting key reforms, Akhtar stated that a new Bankruptcy Law had been proposed under the Industrial Policy.

“Under this law, debtors will be granted a one-year grace period for repayment obligations.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the business community and ensuring sustainable industrial growth in the country.