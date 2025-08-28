BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

AFP Published August 28, 2025
This combination of pictures created on August 22, 2025 shows, L/R, Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2025 and US President Donald Trump on August 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
This combination of pictures created on August 22, 2025 shows, L/R, Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2025 and US President Donald Trump on August 22, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit Thursday to challenge Donald Trump’s move to fire her from her position – as the president widened his pressure on the central bank.

“This case challenges President Trump’s unprecedented and illegal attempt to remove Governor Cook from her position which, if allowed to occur, would (be) the first of its kind in the Board’s history,” court documents said.

Cook seeks a decision to confirm her status as a Fed governor, allowing her to continue in her responsibilities.

Trump takes his Fed fight to unprecedented level with effort to fire Cook

In requesting “immediate declaratory and injunctive relief,” Cook also seeks an outcome safeguarding Fed officials’ congressionally mandated independence.

On Monday evening, Trump published a letter on his Truth Social platform stating that he had removed Cook from her role, citing accusations of false statements on her mortgage agreements.

The move marked a dramatic escalation in his effort to exert control over the independent Fed, in a step that could risk the institution’s independence, according to analysts.

Among the alleged false statements was that Cook had claimed two primary residences, one in Michigan and another in Georgia.

Cook has not been charged with a crime and the alleged incidents occurred before she was in her current position.

Donald Trump Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Comments

200 characters

US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

Flood alert: Exceptionally high flood levels reported in Ravi, Sutlej rivers

Senate sub-committee slams NHA over awarding contracts to ‘blacklisted company’

Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

PM Shehbaz emphasises urgent need for water storage infrastructure to combat floods

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $18 million to $14.27bn

Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades

Pakistan welcomes Japan Bank’s interest in Reqo Diq project

Several PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, resign from NA committees

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

Read more stories