BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Aug 29, 2025
Markets

US stocks edge down as markets digest Nvidia earnings

AFP Published August 28, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks crept down on Thursday as investors digested earnings by AI chip giant Nvidia and an upward revision to US economic growth.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.1 percent to 45,505.64 as did the broad-based S&P 500 to 6,472.76.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index inched down 0.1 percent too, to 21,566.23.

The movements came after Nvidia reported quarterly earnings Wednesday that beat expectations.

But its shares slipped amid concerns about an artificial intelligence chip spending bubble and the company’s stalled business in China.

Wall Street mixed in countdown to Nvidia results; tech valuations in focus

“The stock rallied strongly in front of earnings” so “a little sell-off” isn’t unusual, said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

The California-based firm posted profit of $26.4 billion on record revenue of $46.7 billion in the recently ended quarter, driven by intense demand for chips from major tech companies powering AI datacenter computing.

Nvidia shares were down 2.7 percent in early trading.

Early Thursday, the world’s biggest economy also published a revision to its GDP growth figures for the second quarter.

US gross domestic product rose at an annual rate of 3.3 percent in the April to June period, revised upwards from 3.0 percent announced in July, according to the Department of Commerce.

The stronger-than-expected showing could give the Federal Reserve room to lower interest rates, Sarhan said, noting that “the economy is not too strong, just a little bit softer.”

US stocks edge down as markets digest Nvidia earnings

