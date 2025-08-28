BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin ‘must come to negotiating table’, says EU chief after Trump call

AFP Published August 28, 2025

BRUSSELS: Russian President Vladimir Putin must sit down for peace talks on Ukraine, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday after calls with US leader Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

Von der Leyen’s demand comes as the Kremlin continues to stall on Trump’s push to set up direct talks between Putin and Zelensky to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Just spoke with President Zelensky, then President Trump, following the massive strike on Kyiv which also hit our EU offices. Putin must come to the negotiating table,” European Commission head von der Leyen wrote on X.

“We must secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with firm and credible security guarantees that will turn the country into a steel porcupine,” she added.

Moscow meanwhile launched one of its biggest overnight bombardments of the conflict in Ukraine, killing at least 17 people in Kyiv and damaging the European Union’s diplomatic mission.

Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees: Germany

As part of the US-led peace efforts, Western powers are currently also discussing how to guarantee Ukraine’s security if any truce deal comes into force.

Trump has indicated the United States could play a role backing up any European peacekeeping plan, but would not deploy American soldiers to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen wrote that “Europe will fully play its part”, highlighting a major new EU programme designed to help fund arms for Ukraine.

Donald Trump Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Vladmir Putin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia Ukraine talks Russia Ukraine peace talks Ukraine peace talks EU President Ursula von der Leyen

Comments

200 characters

Putin ‘must come to negotiating table’, says EU chief after Trump call

Flood alert: Exceptionally high flood levels reported in Ravi, Sutlej rivers

Senate sub-committee slams NHA over awarding contracts to ‘blacklisted company’

Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

PM Shehbaz emphasises urgent need for water storage infrastructure to combat floods

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $18 million to $14.27bn

Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades

Pakistan welcomes Japan Bank’s interest in Reqo Diq project

US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

Several PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, resign from NA committees

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

Read more stories