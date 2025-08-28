ADNOC to sell 3% stake in logistics and services unit via bookbuild offering

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates state oil company ADNOC is selling an around 3% stake in its logistics and services unit in ADNOC L&S through a bookbuild offering, it said on Thursday.

The stake, of up to 222 million shares, will be offered to professional investors in the UAE and institutional investors “elsewhere”, ADNOC said in a statement.

Santos extends exclusivity for $18.7 billion ADNOC-led offer, profit declines

The deal is expected to increase ADNOC L&S’s free float to 22% and “enhance the trading liquidity” of shares in the unit.