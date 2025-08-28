BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s 10-year bond yield logs biggest drop in 15 weeks on technical buying

Reuters Published August 28, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields dropped on Thursday, with the 10-year bond yield posting its steepest decline in over 15 weeks, as traders covered short positions and resumed buying at key technical levels.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.5328%, in its biggest fall since May 13, versus Tuesday’s close of 6.5997%.

The local bond market was shut on Wednesday on account of a holiday.

Bonds were buoyed by short covering and resurgence of buying interest after the 10-year yield failed to breach key technical levels, traders said.

“The support near 6.65% opened the door for a much needed retracement which is quite normal after such a sharp movement,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

“6.50-6.53% range is a crucial level and will be closely watched by market participants.”

Washington’s implementation of additional tariffs also stoked concerns that it will hurt India’s growth, fueling expectations of more rate cuts by the local central bank, traders said.

Indian bonds end lower on fiscal worries; 10-year yield at 5-month high

U.S. President Donald Trump’s doubling of tariffs on goods from India to as much as 50% took effect on Wednesday, escalating tensions between the world’s two largest democracies and strategic partners.

If the effective tariff rate sticks for a year, India’s gross domestic product growth can slide by 0.7 percentage points, said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist, India and Indonesia, HSBC India.

Meanwhile, Nomura retained its long India 5-year government bond versus overnight index swap rate call, and will add 10-year bonds if authorities announce measures to aid bond market, it said in a note.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates fell on Thursday, amid receiving pressure as demand improved for government bonds.

The one-year OIS rate closed nearly 4 bps lower at 5.4875% and the two-year OIS rate also ended over 5 bps down at 5.4550%. The liquid five-year OIS rate also settled over 4 bps lower at 5.735%.

Indian government bond yields Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India’s 10-year bond yield logs biggest drop in 15 weeks on technical buying

Flood alert: Exceptionally high flood levels reported in Ravi, Sutlej rivers

Senate sub-committee slams NHA over awarding contracts to ‘blacklisted company’

Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

PM Shehbaz emphasises urgent need for water storage infrastructure to combat floods

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $18 million to $14.27bn

Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades

Pakistan welcomes Japan Bank’s interest in Reqo Diq project

US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

Several PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, resign from NA committees

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

Read more stories