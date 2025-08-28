BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Markets

Robusta coffee turns lower after touching three-month high

Reuters Published August 28, 2025

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures turned lower on Thursday after hitting a three-month peak, though prices remained underpinned by a further decline in exchange stocks.

Coffee

Robusta coffee futures lost 1.6% to $4,798 a metric ton by 1111 GMT after setting a three-month high of $4,986.

Dealers said the market had derived support from a slow but steady decline in exchange stocks as U.S. roasters scramble to secure supplies after the U.S. government imposed a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil.

Robusta stocks stood at 65,520 tons as of August 27, down from 70,120 tons at the end of July.

Traders and farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam said on Thursday that coffee trees were unharmed from Typhoon Kajiki, which swept through the country’s central area and killed seven people.

Arabica coffee futures lost 1.35% to $3.8010 per lb, slipping back after setting a 3-1/2 month high of $3.9130.

Robusta coffee hits three-month high, cocoa edges higher

Cocoa

New York cocoa was down 0.6% at $7,800 a ton.

Dealers said the market remained pressured by concern over weakening demand after increases in retail prices for chocolate and other cocoa products.

London cocoa fell 0.6% to 5,370 pounds a ton.

Sugar

Raw sugar firmed by 0.1% to 16.49 cents per lb.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued an international tender to purchase 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar, European traders said on Thursday.

White sugar lost 0.1% to $488.10 a ton.

