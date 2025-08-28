BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Markets

Copper drifts higher on increased risk appetite after Nvidia results

Reuters Published August 28, 2025

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Thursday as appetite for risky assets rose after results from Nvidia reassured markets about the AI boom.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $9,778 a metric ton by 0930 GMT after slipping 0.8% in the previous session.

LME copper, which has gained 11% this year, has been trapped in a range between $9,500 and $9,900 after failing to break above the $10,000 mark in early July.

“Metals in general are in a holding pattern right now, but the main driver today is probably stronger risk appetite following the Nvidia results last night,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“It just highlights the importance that this whole AI craze currently has on the market and also wider investment appetite.”

European stocks and Chinese shares climbed, partly because Nvidia’s strong results quelled broader worries over cooling demand for artificial intelligence.

Copper hits two-week high

Weighing on the market, however, were rising inventory levels, especially on the U.S. Comex exchange, which have nearly tripled so far this year. A large amount of copper flowed to the U.S. ahead of the announcement of 50% copper tariffs last month.

“There’s a big overhang of supply sitting in the U.S., so I suppose it really depends on whether demand outside the U.S. is strong enough for that to start to shift,” Hansen said.

LME copper inventories added another 1,850 tons in data released on Thursday to a three-month high of 157,950 tons.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.5% to 78,930 yuan ($11,034.69) a ton.

Among other metals, LME aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,606 a ton, lead added 0.2% to $1,987.50 and tin rose 0.3% to $34,660 while zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,758 and nickel was little changed at $15,135.

