Aug 29, 2025
Pakistan

No wheat shortage, will not import, says govt

BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2025

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain assured on Thursday that there was no alarming situation regarding wheat stocks in the country, adding that Pakistan will not import wheat.

The minister said this while chairing the 8th Wheat Board meeting. He reviewed the country’s demand and supply position of wheat as well as the availability of critical inputs for the upcoming Rabi season 2025–26.

“The national availability of wheat stands at 33.47 million metric tons (MMT) against a requirement of 33.58 MMT, leaving a marginal shortfall of only 0.11 MMT,” the Ministry of Information quoted the minister as saying.

Tanveer reiterated that abundant supplies of urea and other inputs were available for the upcoming season, ensuring that the sowing of Rabi crops will not face constraints.

“He also reassured that despite rising fertilizer prices in the international market, the government is strictly monitoring and controlling domestic fertilizer prices to keep the cost of production within farmers’ reach,” the statement read.

He cautioned that any strict or abrupt regulatory actions at the provincial level, particularly in Punjab, could create panic in the market and worsen the situation unnecessarily.

The meeting concluded with the resolve that the ministry, in close collaboration with provinces, will take all necessary steps to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure uninterrupted food supplies for the people of Pakistan.

