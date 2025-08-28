BML 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.15%)
BOP 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.89 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GCIL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.16%)
HUBC 165.11 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.55%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
NBP 145.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.96%)
PAEL 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 176.95 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.16%)
PREMA 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
SSGC 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.04%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,893 Decreased By -131 (-0.3%)
KSE100 147,459 Decreased By -1301.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 44,917 Decreased By -274.7 (-0.61%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces raid site near Syria capital: state media

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2025 02:10pm

DAMASCUS: Israeli forces conducted an airborne raid on a site near the Syrian capital after bombing it several times, Syrian state media reported.

Israel has not confirmed the raid, but Defence Minister Israel Katz said its forces operate “in all combat zones” to ensure the country’s security.

If verified, it would be the deepest such operation Israel has carried out inside Syria since an Islamist alliance seized power in Damascus in December.

Israeli jets struck the site near Kisweh, outside Damascus on Tuesday, killing six Syrian soldiers according to the foreign ministry, and bombed it again on Wednesday according to state television.

Quoting a government source, state news agency SANA said soldiers had found “surveillance and eavesdropping devices” in the area before it was hit by Israeli strikes on Tuesday.

A defence ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the target was a former Syrian military base in Tal Maneh, near Kisweh.

Following the second attack on Wednesday, SANA said Israeli troops were flown into the area to carry out a raid, “the details of which are not yet known, amid continued intensive reconnaissance flights”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the site had weapons used by Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, one of ousted president Bashar al-Assad’s main allies.

On Thursday in a post on X, the Israeli defence minister said: “Our forces are operating in all combat zones day and night for the security of Israel”. He did not elaborate.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military declined to comment.

The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor that relies on a network of sources on the ground, said the raid was the first of its kind since Assad’s overthrow in December.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since then, and occupied much of a UN-patrolled demilitarised zone on the Syrian-held side of the armistice line between the two countries.

It has also opened talks with the interim authorities in Damascus.

Syria Israeli forces Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Gaza humanitarian crisis Defence Minister Israel Katz

Comments

200 characters

Israeli forces raid site near Syria capital: state media

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Stop buying Russian oil, don’t fund ‘Modi’s war’, US warns India

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories