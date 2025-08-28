BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.63%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
NBP 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.82%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.95%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,924 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 147,441 Decreased By -1319.4 (-0.89%)
KSE30 44,923 Decreased By -268.3 (-0.59%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd boss Amorim apologises to fans after Grimsby debacle

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 02:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GRIMSBY: Ruben Amorim apologised to Manchester United supporters after his reign reached a new low with a humiliating elimination from the League Cup by fourth-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

United appeared to have got out of jail at Blundell Park when Harry Maguire’s 89th-minute header made it 2-2 after they had trailed 2-0 with a woeful first-half display.

But a marathon penalty shootout ended 12-11 in Grimsby’s favour after new signing Bryan Mbeumo, who had begun United’s fightback, saw his spot kick bounce back off the crossbar.

Grimsby were deserved winners as they outplayed their illustrious guests at times and were more up for the fight.

Amorim cryptically said the players had “spoke really loud today what they want” – apparently suggesting they did not fancy the challenge against the League Two team.

When asked to explain what went wrong, a worryingly familiar question since he took charge last season, the Portuguese did not hold back.

“Everything. The way we started the game, we were not even here. When everything is so important in our club, everything that happened, it’s a problem in our club, we should do so much better. I just have to say sorry to our fans.

“I felt my players spoke really loud today what they want. I think it’s easy for you (how to interpret it). Let’s focus on the next game and then we have the stop for the international games. We will think things through.

“Doesn’t matter (that we lost on penalties). In the penalties, the feeling is the same. I think football was really fair today. The best team won.”

The League Cup exit means United’s realistic hopes of winning a trophy this season now rest with the FA Cup.

Lionel Messi’s late flurry sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

“I’m the manager. It should be my job to understand what happened. Again, I’m really sorry for our fans. Let’s focus on the next game. That is more than a result. That is the biggest problem in the team. I think it was really clear today,” Amorim, whose side have picked up one point from their opening two Premier League games, told reporters.

“I would like to say very smart things and very important things. I have nothing to say. Nothing to say. That is the biggest problem also. To see the same mistakes and nothing to say in this moment. I’m really sorry for our fans.

“It’s too much sometimes. You cannot change so much. You cannot change everything in one summer. You need to win games. You need to not show this kind of performance.

“I think this is a little bit the limit.”

Andre Onana made a dismal return in goal and was culpable for both of Grimsby’s goals as he was beaten at his near post for their opener and then failed to claim a cross that was converted by former United academy player Tyrell Warren.

“It’s not about Andre,” Amorim said. “With all due respect. I already said that the best team won. But this is a fourth division team. It’s not the goalkeeper. It’s more than that.”

Man Utd Ruben Amorim

Comments

200 characters

Man Utd boss Amorim apologises to fans after Grimsby debacle

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories