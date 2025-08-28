China stocks rebound after Shanghai’s steepest drop since April; Hong Kong extends losses

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks rebounded on Thursday, after the Shangahai benchmark posted its steepest daily drop since April in the previous session, as investors assessed the sustainability of the recent rally. Hong Kong shares extended losses.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index added 0.07% to 3,803.08 points, after recording its worst day since April 2025 on Wednesday. The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.69%.

Semiconductor stocks led gains, with the sub-index tracking the sector jumping 4.1%.

Tech stocks in China outperformed after GF Fund Management lifted investment curbs on a tech-focused feeder fund just a day after imposing them.

On Wednesday, the fund house had set a daily purchase cap of 100 yuan ($13.98) on the feeder fund for the GF Star Growth Index ETF, triggering market risk concerns and contributing to Shanghai’s biggest fall in nearly five months.

Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Market jumped roughly 5% to a more than 3-1/2-year high before notching a 3.7% rise at midday.

China’s stock market is on a tear, fuelled by state money and big institutions, with analysts saying the absence of retail investor euphoria suggests the rally could be more sustainable despite a sluggish economic recovery.

Investors will shift focus to the fourth Plenum in October, which is expected to discuss the 15th five-year plan and anchor policy expectations, traders and analysts said.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.66% to 25,035.78 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.86%.