BML 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (10.96%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.99 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.33%)
FFL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.63%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
NBP 145.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.94%)
PAEL 45.88 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.82%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PREMA 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.95%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,995 Decreased By -64 (-0.42%)
BR30 42,924 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 147,441 Decreased By -1319.4 (-0.89%)
KSE30 44,923 Decreased By -268.3 (-0.59%)
Aug 28, 2025
China stocks rebound after Shanghai’s steepest drop since April; Hong Kong extends losses

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2025 11:24am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks rebounded on Thursday, after the Shangahai benchmark posted its steepest daily drop since April in the previous session, as investors assessed the sustainability of the recent rally. Hong Kong shares extended losses.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index added 0.07% to 3,803.08 points, after recording its worst day since April 2025 on Wednesday. The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 0.69%.

  • Semiconductor stocks led gains, with the sub-index tracking the sector jumping 4.1%.

  • Tech stocks in China outperformed after GF Fund Management lifted investment curbs on a tech-focused feeder fund just a day after imposing them.

  • On Wednesday, the fund house had set a daily purchase cap of 100 yuan ($13.98) on the feeder fund for the GF Star Growth Index ETF, triggering market risk concerns and contributing to Shanghai’s biggest fall in nearly five months.

  • Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Market jumped roughly 5% to a more than 3-1/2-year high before notching a 3.7% rise at midday.

  • China’s stock market is on a tear, fuelled by state money and big institutions, with analysts saying the absence of retail investor euphoria suggests the rally could be more sustainable despite a sluggish economic recovery.

  • Investors will shift focus to the fourth Plenum in October, which is expected to discuss the 15th five-year plan and anchor policy expectations, traders and analysts said.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.66% to 25,035.78 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.86%.

  • Losses in Hong Kong were led by China’s leading food delivery group Meituan, which posted an 89% drop in second-quarter adjusted net profit on rising competition in the instant retail sector.

