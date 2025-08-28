BML 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.83%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 88.57 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
DCL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.71%)
DGKC 188.61 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.73%)
FCCL 51.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.49%)
FFL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GCIL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.83%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.82%)
KOSM 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
LOTCHEM 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
MLCF 95.86 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.82%)
NBP 149.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.32%)
PAEL 46.83 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.93%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (10.05%)
POWER 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
PPL 177.54 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.49%)
PREMA 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.19%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.4%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.52%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
TRG 57.22 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.4%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 14,972 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.58%)
BR30 43,025 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
KSE100 147,344 Decreased By -1417 (-0.95%)
KSE30 44,877 Decreased By -314.2 (-0.7%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil ticks lower as end of driving season looms, Druzhba restarts

  • Brent crude futures were down 11 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to $67.94
Reuters Published August 28, 2025

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Thursday after rising in the previous session, pressured by expectations of lower U.S. fuel demand at the end of the summer travel season and by the restart of Russian supply to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline.

Crude had risen on Wednesday after official data showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended August 22, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9-million-barrel draw, a sign of strong demand.

However, oil market participants see the upcoming U.S. Labor Day long weekend as the unofficial end of the summer driving season, and the onset of lower U.S. demand for gasoline.

Brent crude futures were down 11 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to $67.94 at 1312 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 7 cents at $64.08.

“This weekend’s U.S. bank holiday marks the end of the driving season and gasoline has hardly been the panacea hoped for in terms of demand,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

“Any short-term reasons to be friendly towards oil prices are diminishing,” he added, citing the Druzhba resumption.

Russian crude supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline have restarted after an outage caused by a Ukrainian attack in Russia last week, Hungarian oil company MOL and Slovakia’s economy minister said on Thursday.

Traders are also watching out for how New Delhi responds to pressure from Washington to stop buying Russian oil, after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50% on Wednesday.

“India is expected to continue purchasing crude oil from Russia at least in the short term, which should limit the impact of the new tariffs on global supply,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Lending some support to prices, Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy and gas transport infrastructure across six Ukrainian regions overnight to Wednesday, leaving more than 100,000 people without power, Ukrainian officials said.

Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil ticks lower as end of driving season looms, Druzhba restarts

Flood alert: Exceptionally high flood levels reported in Ravi, Sutlej rivers

Senate sub-committee slams NHA over awarding contracts to ‘blacklisted company’

Committee formed to oversee implementation of new Industrial Policy, says Haroon Akhtar

PM Shehbaz emphasises urgent need for water storage infrastructure to combat floods

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise by $18 million to $14.27bn

Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades

Pakistan welcomes Japan Bank’s interest in Reqo Diq project

US Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over move to fire her

Several PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar, resign from NA committees

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

Read more stories