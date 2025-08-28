PM vows to provide facilities to Japanese investors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to facilitating Japanese investment, highlighting promising opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, information technology, and textiles.

During a meeting with Taro Kato, Director General of Mining and Metal Finance at Japan’s International Cooperation Bank, Sharif underscored Pakistan’s competitive labour market and the sustained support it receives from international investors for major development projects.

The prime minister stressed the importance of deepening bilateral diplomatic and economic ties between Pakistan and Japan, describing the longstanding cooperation between the two countries in industry and trade as highly valuable. He expressed determination to renew and expand this economic collaboration.

“Pakistan will provide every possible facility to Japanese investors and financial institutions seeking to invest in the country,” he said.

He further highlighted the potential for growth by leveraging Japanese technology and expertise, particularly in agriculture, IT, textiles, and other sectors. Sharif also emphasised Pakistan’s appeal to global investors, pointing to the continued involvement of international financial institutions in the country’s economic and development initiatives.

“Pakistan’s cost-effective labour market offers a competitive environment for international investors,” he said, reaffirming the government’s resolve to make Pakistan a safe and secure destination for investment.

In response, Kato expressed his gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Pakistani government and its people. He conveyed Japan’s increasing interest in economic projects within Pakistan and reiterated his country’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Pakistani stakeholders.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Sharif met with Masato Kanda, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and his delegation.

Appreciating the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the ADB, the prime minister described the bank as a trusted partner in the country’s development and prosperity.

He expressed optimism over ADB’s interest in several major projects in Pakistan that have the potential to bring transformative economic benefits.

The premier highlighted opportunities to further deepen cooperation in key sectors such as railways, public transport, and minerals, which he said would significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

During the meeting, the prime minister briefed the ADB delegation on government-led reforms, including increased tax revenues, energy sector reforms, improved fiscal stability, measures to combat the devastating impacts of climate change, reduction of untargeted subsidies, and expansion of social protection programs.

Kanda acknowledged Pakistan’s status as a founding member of the ADB and praised the government’s comprehensive reform agenda.

He reaffirmed the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting Pakistan, with renewed focus on infrastructure development, climate change initiatives, and institutional reforms.

