Public sector entities: cabinet approves regulatory reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved a regulatory reforms package for various public sector organisations aimed at bringing changes in their current administrative affairs, as recommended by the Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Reforms (CCoRR), sources told Business Recorder.

Excise and Taxation Department, ICT Administration, Tobacco Vendor Licences: The department informed the committee that steps to streamline and digitize the issuance and renewal process have already been initiated. The committee endorsed the proposal and directed the department to expedite digitization.

Professional Tax Certificates: Similar updates were provided for professional tax certification and renewal, with the committee endorsing and directing immediate digitization.

Certificates for Real Estate Agents and Motor Vehicle Dealers: The department reported that digitization efforts are under way.

The committee endorsed and instructed the department to continue streamlining the process. Islamabad Food Authority - Food Licences: The authority supported the reform proposal to simplify and digitize the issuance and renewal of food licences. The committee directed the authority to implement the changes within 180 days.

Cold Storage Facilities: Agreeing with the proposal from the BoI reform team, the authority was directed to introduce a separate category titled “Cold Storage and Warehouses” within 60 days.

Food Department, ICT Administration - Food Grain Licences: The committee directed the department to eliminate permits for wholesale dealers, general stores, and shops within 90 days and to provide alternative legal enforcement mechanisms, if necessary. Licences for New Flour Mills and Sugar Mills: The department disagreed with the proposed elimination of licences. The committee instructed the department to present its rationale.

Industries and Minerals Development Department - Partnership Firm Changes: The department agreed to reforms related to changes in the constitution, name, and address of partnership firms. The committee endorsed and directed digitization within 90 days.

Labour Welfare Department- Shop and Factory Registration: While disagreeing with elimination, the department committed to digitizing both processes without imposing compliance burdens. The committee directed the department to share backend forms with the BoI reform team and to digitize the processes within 90 days.

Labour Welfare & Civil Defense Departments - Fire Safety Inspections: Both departments agreed on unified standards. The committee endorsed and directed implementation within 90 days.

ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) - Business Registration under Social Security: IESSI agreed with the simplification and digitization of the process. The committee endorsed and directed implementation within 60 days.

Joint Verification with EOBI: IESSI requested more time for coordination with EOBI. The committee accepted the request and asked for a detailed implementation plan.

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Interior - No Demand Certificate (NDC): The BoI team highlighted internal duplication, which CDA acknowledged. The committee endorsed elimination and directed CDA to act within 90 days.

Layout Plan Approvals: The committee endorsed the digitization of layout approvals for housing schemes and directed CDA to implement it within 90 days.

Vertical Housing & Commercial Projects: The CDA agreed to simplify and digitize approvals for vertical housing schemes, standalone commercial projects, and direct access approvals across Zones I, II, IV, V, and E-11. Implementation was ordered within 90 days.

Completion Certificates & NOCs: CDA agreed to streamline completion certificates and various NOCs (for housing schemes, petrol pumps, BTS towers, and others). The committee directed implementation within 90 days.

Marriage Halls/ Marquees: CDA opposed eliminating conversion fees and regularization charges but supported other reforms. The committee endorsed CDA’s stance and directed partial implementation.

Site/ Marketing Offices & Right of Way (RoW): CDA disagreed only with the delegation of power but agreed with the remaining reforms. The committee endorsed CDA’s position and instructed implementation within 90 days.

Accreditation of Town Planners: Despite CDA’s disagreement, the committee endorsed the elimination based on Islamabad High Court’s Writ Petition 1987/2021 (PCATP vs. CDA), directing CDA to eliminate accreditation within 90 days.

Change of Trade in Industrial Plots: The committee endorsed the elimination despite CDA’s opposition and directed implementation within 90 days.

Commercial Plan Approvals: CDA opposed eliminating CNIC and related document requirements but agreed to 13 out of 16 reform proposals. The committee endorsed CDA’s observations and directed digitization within 90 days.

Occupancy Permits: CDA agreed to streamline the process. The committee endorsed and directed implementation within 90 days.

Transfer of Property NOC: CDA opposed eliminating the associated fee but accepted other reforms. The committee endorsed partial implementation. Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) -Telecom Tower Permissions: MCI disagreed with elimination, citing resolution of duplication issues with CDA. Excavation and Cable Installations: MCI maintained the need for permissions. The committee endorsed MCI’s position.

Fascia Signboards & Outdoor Sitting Areas: MCI defended the necessity of permissions; the committee endorsed this stance.

Trade Vaccination Certificates: The committee directed MCI to provide a rationale for not eliminating this requirement.

