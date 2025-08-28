Threat of urban flooding in major cities: PM Shehbaz orders NDMA to take quick action

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take immediate action to tackle the threat of urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Sialkot, and Gujrat amid heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

Chairing an emergency meeting on heavy rains and potential floods in Punjab’s Chenab, Sutlej, and Ravi rivers, he stressed improving flood warnings and urged close coordination between NDMA and Punjab’s PDMA to ensure timely information and reduce losses.

Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, chairman of the NDMA, briefed the prime minister on the current flood situation, detailing ongoing preemptive evacuations, relocations, and distribution of relief supplies. He confirmed that tents and other essential items would continue to be supplied to affected communities across Punjab.

In a call for inter-agency cooperation, the prime minister directed the ministers of Communications and Energy, alongside the National Highway Authority (NHA), to coordinate with provincial authorities to maintain power, communications, and road access in flood-hit areas. Sharif reiterated the federal government’s commitment to provincial coordination, citing recent support extended to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during floods and promising similar assistance to Punjab.

He also called for early flood warnings for Sindh, urging local representatives and officials to ensure timely evacuations, safe relocations, and vigilant monitoring of relief efforts. Authorities were further directed to prioritise the protection of lives, property, crops, and livestock, with district and Tehsil administrations tasked to resolve emerging issues swiftly.

The briefing highlighted risks of severe flooding at key points including Head Marala and Khanki due to increased discharge in the Chenab River, alongside heightened pressures in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

The NDMA chairman confirmed active engagement of emergency services including Rescue 1122, civil defence, Rangers, PDMA, army, and police in preemptive measures to reduce flood impact. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Leghari, Musadik Malik, Ataullah Tarar, and Ahad Cheema, along with senior officials, were present at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025