BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
DCL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.79%)
DGKC 186.90 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.8%)
FCCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.26%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.66%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.37%)
NBP 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.06%)
PAEL 45.86 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.78%)
PIAHCLA 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PPL 176.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.07%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
TRG 57.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.63%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -65.2 (-0.43%)
BR30 42,919 Decreased By -105 (-0.24%)
KSE100 147,484 Decreased By -1276.1 (-0.86%)
KSE30 44,935 Decreased By -256.1 (-0.57%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-28

Threat of urban flooding in major cities: PM Shehbaz orders NDMA to take quick action

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to take immediate action to tackle the threat of urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Sialkot, and Gujrat amid heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

Chairing an emergency meeting on heavy rains and potential floods in Punjab’s Chenab, Sutlej, and Ravi rivers, he stressed improving flood warnings and urged close coordination between NDMA and Punjab’s PDMA to ensure timely information and reduce losses.

Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, chairman of the NDMA, briefed the prime minister on the current flood situation, detailing ongoing preemptive evacuations, relocations, and distribution of relief supplies. He confirmed that tents and other essential items would continue to be supplied to affected communities across Punjab.

In a call for inter-agency cooperation, the prime minister directed the ministers of Communications and Energy, alongside the National Highway Authority (NHA), to coordinate with provincial authorities to maintain power, communications, and road access in flood-hit areas. Sharif reiterated the federal government’s commitment to provincial coordination, citing recent support extended to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during floods and promising similar assistance to Punjab.

He also called for early flood warnings for Sindh, urging local representatives and officials to ensure timely evacuations, safe relocations, and vigilant monitoring of relief efforts. Authorities were further directed to prioritise the protection of lives, property, crops, and livestock, with district and Tehsil administrations tasked to resolve emerging issues swiftly.

The briefing highlighted risks of severe flooding at key points including Head Marala and Khanki due to increased discharge in the Chenab River, alongside heightened pressures in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

The NDMA chairman confirmed active engagement of emergency services including Rescue 1122, civil defence, Rangers, PDMA, army, and police in preemptive measures to reduce flood impact. Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Awais Leghari, Musadik Malik, Ataullah Tarar, and Ahad Cheema, along with senior officials, were present at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA climate change NHA PDMA PM Shehbaz Sharif urban flooding heavy rainfalls Floods in Pakistan flood relief work floods in Punjab India releases water Flood in rivers

Comments

200 characters

Threat of urban flooding in major cities: PM Shehbaz orders NDMA to take quick action

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories