Lahore admin on high alert after flood warning

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration was on high alert on Wednesday due to a warning about a flood wave expected to pass through the city.

Authorities have warned of a high flood in the River Ravi at Shahdara tonight (Wednesday) as Punjab is facing an exceptionally high risk of flooding due to a combination of heavy rains and the excess water India is releasing from the dams. The peak flow is expected to reach Shahdara between 10 pm and 12 am before moving towards Balloki around 9 am on Thursday.

According to an official, the Ravi at Jassar was carrying a high flood of 202,200 cusecs, which could rise to 229,700 cusecs. At Shahdara in Lahore, the river was currently flowing at 72,900 cusecs, putting low-lying areas, including Shahdara, Park View and Motorway-2, at risk of flooding.

Following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all departments were on high alert, with machinery and personnel deployed around the River Ravi, while the ministers and senior government officials visited the immediate areas around the river to review the flood situation.

The administration has set up relief camps at various locations close to the River, including Karol War, Arazi Janjua, Jia Musa and Chung. Moreover, the flood situation also prompted the Punjab Health and Population Department to impose an emergency in government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Communications and President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan visited Shahdara to review the flood situation around the River Ravi.

During his visit, the provincial administration and relevant departments briefed the Federal Minister that comprehensive arrangements are in place to deal with any emergent situation. Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and the district administration have established relief camps, while the Pakistan Army is also on board.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Aleem Khan said that due to recent rains and water released from India, the situation in the two to three rivers of Punjab has become alarming, and nearby settlements have been affected by floodwaters.

He noted with satisfaction that all concerned institutions are aligned and fully prepared; however, the next 24 hours are critical with regard to the River Ravi. He urged residents of the surrounding areas to ensure their own precautionary measures and act responsibly. He emphasised that the current situation could pose risks, and caution is necessary to minimise damage.

He highlighted that RUDA has designed protective embankments on both sides of the River Ravi, adding that increasing population density has made the situation more challenging, which is why he personally visited Shahdara to review the ground realities.

Moreover, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Bilal Yasin visited the River Ravi to review the flood situation. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ravi Syeda Sumbal briefed the Minister that the current water flow at Shahdara was 85,000 cusecs, and the preliminary reports indicate that an additional 200,000 cusecs of water was expected to arrive by tonight. “Officers and staff from rescue services, livestock, and district administration conducted a mock exercise to prepare for potential emergencies,” he added. He also provided updates on the evacuation of residents and the current water situation.

While talking to the media, he said that the Chief Minister was personally monitoring all conditions and arrangements, adding that a significant water relay will pass through the River Ravi tonight. “At Punjab’s request, the number of rescue teams is being increased, and the services of the Pakistan Army are being sought. Our top priority was to ensure the timely relocation of people to safe areas. The public was urged to follow the announcements made by authorities promptly,” he added.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Punjab has prompted the Punjab Health and Population Department to impose an emergency in government hospitals. Punjab Health and Population Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir convened an emergency meeting to address the ongoing crisis.

He instructed teams from the department to remain on alert and also ordered all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of health facilities and Medical Superintendents (MS) to prepare for potential flooding.

In his directives, he emphasised the importance of ensuring the availability of medicines during emergencies across all hospitals and advised all CEOs and MS to maintain continuous communication with the district administration, Rescue 1122, and other relevant departments. “Clinics on Wheels were expected to remain fully operational in the impacted regions, providing all necessary medical facilities to those in need,” he added.

Meanwhile, the administration remained on high alert to deal with a possible flood situation. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited the Shahdara Distributary Canal to assess possible flood risks and review safety measures. The Additional Deputy Commissioner General, the Assistant Commissioner Ravi, and officials from PDMA and Rescue 1122 accompanied him.

On this occasion, the DC instructed all teams to remain prepared to deal with any emergency. He instructed Assistant Commissioner Ravi to ensure the evacuation of residents in low-lying areas and a 24-hour presence of machinery and staff along the banks of the River Ravi. “There will be no compromise on safety arrangements,” he asserted.

He said that all arrangements have been finalised to address potential floods, and the DC Lahore Control Room was on alert for flood emergencies, and citizens can contact 03070002345.

