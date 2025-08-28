BML 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (11.34%)
Sistan-Baluchistan: Iran says killed 13 militants

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2025 05:50am

TEHRAN: Clashes during a raid in Iran’s restive southeast killed at least 13 militants as well as a Revolutionary Guard, state media reported Wednesday.

A Revolutionary Guards statement carried by state television said that “13 terrorists have been killed and a number of others arrested” in Sistan-Baluchistan province, which has seen a spate of violent clashes in recent weeks.

The broadcaster said that some of those killed were suspected of being behind an ambush reported on Friday that killed five policemen in Iranshahr.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Sistan Baluchistan militants killed

