Message of CM Maryam on World Lake Day

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2025 05:50am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: "Lakes are a metaphor for beauty of nature and biological life," said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Lake Day. She added, "Lakes guarantee abundant water, rich biodiversity and safe environment." She highlighted, "Punjab's lakes are being turned into tourism centres."

Madam Chief Minister said, "Natural lakes of Khushab, Kallar Kahar and other areas are being protected and upgraded." She added, "Preserving natural environment of lakes is our top priority." She underscored,"Punjab is moving forward with tourism development and natural balance."

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "Lakes are identity of our culture, tourism and environment." She added, "It is a responsibility of all of us to protect lakes for a better future."

