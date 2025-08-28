BML 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.15%)
Print 2025-08-28

KUJ Dastoor delegation meets JPMC CEO

Published August 28, 2025

KARACHI: A delegation from the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ Dastoor) met with Jinnah Hospital's Chief Executive Officer Professor Dr Shahid Rasool to discuss healthcare facilities for media personnel and their families.

The KUJ Health Committee delegation was led by KUJ Dastoor Secretary Rehan Chishti, Joint Secretary and Health Committee member Athar Farooqui, Governing Body member Arif Habib, and Kamran Sheikh.

During the meeting, discussions were held on health-related challenges faced by KUJ members and their families, with particular focus on ensuring timely medical treatment at the JPMC.

Dr Shahid Rasool assured the delegation that journalists' healthcare issues would be addressed on a priority. He formally appointed a dedicated focal person to handle such matters. He emphasised the institution's commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the journalist community, recognising their vital role in society.

Speaking on the occasion, KUJ Dastoor Secretary Rehan Chishti expressed appreciation for the hospital administration's cooperative approach and hoped that this initiative would significantly improve healthcare access for journalists and their families.

