KP govt implements e-stamping system

INP Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 07:05am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Wednesday officially abolished the use of physical stamp papers across the province, implementing an e-stamping system with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued under the Registration Act of 1908, the new system aims to eliminate the use of counterfeit stamp papers and ensure transparent and efficient revenue collection through the Bank of Khyber directly into the provincial treasury.

Effective from September 1, 2025, only e-stamped documents will be accepted for all relevant transactions across the province.

The decision is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency and improve speedy service delivery. All manual stamp papers will be considered invalid after this date.

All registrars and relevant authorities have been instructed to strictly comply with the new directive.

