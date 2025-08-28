BML 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.15%)
BOP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.03%)
DGKC 186.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.32%)
FCCL 50.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
GCIL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.38%)
HUBC 164.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.23%)
KEL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
MLCF 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
NBP 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-2.06%)
PAEL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.09%)
POWER 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
PPL 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PREMA 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
PRL 31.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SNGP 115.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
SSGC 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.16%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
TREET 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
TRG 57.50 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.9%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 15,018 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 43,050 Increased By 26.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 147,647 Decreased By -1113 (-0.75%)
KSE30 45,014 Decreased By -177.2 (-0.39%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-28

KP Govt allocates Rs.20bn for completion of DFC projects

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2025 05:50am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs.20 billion to ensure timely completion of the due for completion (DFC) projects.

This was stated during a high-level meeting on prioritized development projects held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Wednesday.

Besides, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, attended the meeting.

The meeting identified key public service delivery projects in health, education, drinking water, communications, irrigation, relief, and other sectors for completion during the current fiscal year.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of allocating additional funds was to expedite the completion and operationalization of these schemes, which are directly linked to essential public services. He emphasized that their timely completion was a top priority to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the people.

The Chief Minister noted that additional funding provided during the last three months of the previous fiscal year had yielded tangible results, and this year, funds would be released from the outset under the same formula so that near-completion projects are finalized within the year.

“The provincial government is determined to immediately complete projects where over 80% of work has already been done,” Gandapur stressed.

He directed the Finance Department to release the earmarked Rs. 20 billion without delay and instructed administrative secretaries to personally monitor progress to guarantee timely completion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP govt DFC projects

Comments

200 characters

KP Govt allocates Rs.20bn for completion of DFC projects

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories