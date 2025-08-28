KP Govt allocates Rs.20bn for completion of DFC projects

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has allocated a fund of Rs.20 billion to ensure timely completion of the due for completion (DFC) projects.

This was stated during a high-level meeting on prioritized development projects held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Wednesday.

Besides, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan and administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, attended the meeting.

The meeting identified key public service delivery projects in health, education, drinking water, communications, irrigation, relief, and other sectors for completion during the current fiscal year.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of allocating additional funds was to expedite the completion and operationalization of these schemes, which are directly linked to essential public services. He emphasized that their timely completion was a top priority to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the people.

The Chief Minister noted that additional funding provided during the last three months of the previous fiscal year had yielded tangible results, and this year, funds would be released from the outset under the same formula so that near-completion projects are finalized within the year.

“The provincial government is determined to immediately complete projects where over 80% of work has already been done,” Gandapur stressed.

He directed the Finance Department to release the earmarked Rs. 20 billion without delay and instructed administrative secretaries to personally monitor progress to guarantee timely completion.

