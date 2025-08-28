ICT records 122 dengue virus cases this season

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has recorded 122 confirmed dengue virus cases this season, with the vast majority emerging from rural communities, said the local District Health Officer (DHO) on Wednesday.

In a briefing to Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, State Minister for National Health Services and Regulations, Syeda Rashida Batool, DHO Islamabad, revealed that 107 of the reported cases have been documented in rural areas, while only 15 have surfaced in urban localities.

Alarmingly, 27 new infections were recorded within the last 24 hours alone. She said that approximately 22 per cent of patients had recently travelled to Murree, a nearby hill station known for its dense vegetation and favourable conditions for mosquito breeding.

