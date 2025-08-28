Monsoon to be 22pc more stronger next year?

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has expressed concern over what it has termed is the inadequate coordination between federal and provincial disaster management authorities in the wake of heavy downpour that has unleashed devastation in the form of flash floods in several parts of the country.

Having met under the chair of Munaza Hassan on Wednesday, the committee noted that the rains forecast for the monsoon season next year indicates 22 percent more rainfalls in the next season in comparison with the ongoing monsoon season.

The NA panel was of the view that despite the alarming conditions, there was a visible lack of coordination between the federal and provincial disaster management bodies.

The panel stressed that erosion in vulnerable areas be addressed urgently.

The committee members also demanded an inquiry into alleged deforestation by timber mafias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

Regarding vehicle emissions testing, the committee expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of planning, methodology, and inter-agency coordination in the current emissions testing regime.

