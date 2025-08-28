Plea seeking formation of board to examine IK’s condition filed by Aleema

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday filed a petition before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) seeking the formation of a medical board to evaluate her brother’s health condition.

The application, submitted through Aleema Khan’s legal counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, was heard by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who issued notices to the prosecution and directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to respond by 29 August.

In the petition, Aleema Khan expressed grave concerns over Imran Khan’s wellbeing during his incarceration at Adiala Jail since August 2023.

She alleged that the 73-year-old has been repeatedly denied basic prisoner rights and placed in solitary confinement. During a visit on 26 August, Imran Khan reportedly complained of eye pressure and cloudiness, symptoms that raised urgent concerns.

The petition further noted that Imran Khan has not received a medical examination since November 2024 despite numerous requests to jail authorities. It called for an urgent and comprehensive medical assessment, citing his age and the length of his detention.

Aleema Khan requested the medical board include Dr Faisal Sultan, Imran Khan’s longtime personal physician affiliated with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, who is familiar with his medical history.

She also recommended Prof Fuad Ahmad Khan, Head of Ophthalmology at Rawalpindi Medical University and Allied Hospitals, to assess the reported eye problems.

Expressing distrust towards the jail’s medical staff under the current federal and Punjab governments, the petition urged the court to permit the proposed medical team full access to Imran Khan for examination and treatment, describing it as essential for ensuring justice and safeguarding his health.

The court adjourned the hearing until 29 August.

