Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 07:07am

ISLAMABAD: As hostilities in Palestine continues unabated, Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the deadly Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, which killed at least 21 people, including four journalists and a rescue worker.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan described the attack on the medical facility, as well as the ongoing targeting of civilians and journalists, as a serious violation of international human rights, humanitarian law, and press freedom.

“We reiterate our call on the international community to hold Israel accountable for these heinous crimes and to take concrete steps to end its impunity,” he said.

Pakistan also condemned the Israeli forces’ incursion into Syria, saying it violated international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

“Pakistan expresses its full support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria, and calls on the international community to prevent Israel from undermining peace and stability in the region,” said the FO spokesman.

Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) 21st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed that Palestine remains a priority for Pakistan.

“As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan will continue to work with the OIC and Arab partners to mobilize global support for Palestinian self-determination, justice, and peace,” he said.

He stressed the urgency for the OIC to act decisively. “We cannot remain bystanders. Addressing the root cause of the conflict and ending Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories is imperative. Credible action is needed to reaffirm our shared commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

Pakistan also strongly condemned any desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque, describing Israeli incursions into Al-Quds Al-Sharif as a deliberate assault on Muslim communities, a violation of international law, and a challenge to the Muslim Ummah.

“The OIC must remain vigilant and united in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites against all attempts at unilateral alteration,” the statement concluded.

Foreign Office OIC Pakistan Foreign office Israeli airstrikes khan younis Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Nasser hospital Gaza humanitarian crisis Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan

