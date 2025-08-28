Islamabad, Karachi airports: NA panel stunned by scanners’ inability to detect narcotics-filled parcels

ISLAMABAD: In a glaring security failure, a parliamentary panel was stunned on Wednesday to learn that scanners at Islamabad International and Karachi’s Jinnah International – two of the country’s busiest airports – are unable to detect narcotics hidden in courier parcels.

At a tense meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, chaired by Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan raised the alarm, citing reports from airport officials who admitted the scanners cannot identify drug-filled packages.

“Officials at both airports have told me the scanners are blind to parcels stuffed with drugs,” Hassan said, exposing a loophole that could be fuelling the country’s narcotics trade.

The panel was further alarmed when Brigadier Syed Imran, Director of Enforcement at the military-run Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), confirmed the scanners’ ineffectiveness, fully endorsing the MNA’s claim.

The committee expressed grave concern over the growing use of drugs in the country. The chairman noted that if narcotics were so easily available in the federal capital, the situation in other parts of the country could be even worse.

“Despite years of ANF’s establishment, why have we failed to curb the spread of drugs,” he asked, questioning how narcotics continue to reach colleges and universities despite numerous security checkpoints.

He cited a recent incident in Islamabad, where a citizen was killed by a drug dealer while trying to protect local youth from addiction.

“This shows how emboldened these criminals have become…they operate without fear, and people are afraid to speak out,” he lamented.

Jamal Shah Kakar pointed out that a significant portion of the population consisted of youth, who were the primary targets of the drug mafia.

“Everyone knows who the drug suppliers are, yet the authorities only go after small dealers while the major traffickers remain untouched,” he said.

Sharmila Farooqi raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), questioning the impact of the 32 provincial and federal agencies involved.

“Narcotics are being sold openly – even in schools and universities,” she lamented.

Responding to these concerns, Brigadier Imran briefed the committee on recent anti-drug operations. Following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ANF launched targeted actions in educational institutions in Islamabad, seizing over 1,470 kg of narcotics.

He said these efforts are part of a broader campaign to make Islamabad’s campuses drug-free, with similar operations planned across the country.

He also highlighted a nationwide campaign against synthetic drugs and reported seizures worth $361 million over the past year.

On a question moved in the National Assembly by Sharmila Farooqi and referred to the Standing Committee, Brigadier Imran said the Sindh government had established a Rapid Response Unit (RRU) to combat narcotics. The unit is mandated to operate round the clock for swift and effective action against drug-related activities.

However, he noted that the RRU’s functionality was currently on hold due to a shortage of manpower. “As it is a provincial initiative, further details should be obtained directly from the Sindh Government,” he added.

At the federal level, he explained, the IATF – comprising 32 provincial and federal law enforcement bodies – operates under the chairmanship of the Director General of ANF.

The forum ensures the implementation of the National Anti-Narcotics Policy 2019, he added, with the goal of making Pakistan a drug-free state through coordinated efforts.

He said that the IATF also assesses the performance of member agencies, coordinates resources, and oversees interdiction operations, adding the ANF will continue to support the RRU through the IATF framework as needed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025