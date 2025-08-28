APNS condoles death of Aamir Mehmood

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Muhammad Athar Kazi, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Aamir Mahmood, Chief Editor, Monthly Kiran and Imran Digest.

He served the newspaper industry with enthusiasm and great zeal. His contribution to the newspaper industry will be long remembered.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

