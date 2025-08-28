BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
DC reviews anti-polio drive, Eid Milad-un-Nabi arrangements

Published 28 Aug, 2025

HYDERABAD: A meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, was held at his office to review the performance of the May 2025 anti-polio campaign and finalize preparations for the upcoming drive scheduled to begin on September 1.

The meeting also examined arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, the flood situation along the Indus River, and matters related to the Evacuee Property Board.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, DHO Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), while all Deputy Commissioners of the division participated via video link.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner Hyderabad on preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, challenges faced, and final strategies. Those from riverine districts highlighted evacuation and relief arrangements for populations residing in vulnerable katcha areas.

The meeting was informed that comprehensive measures had been finalized for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions, Milad gatherings, and cleanliness of routes, security deployment, and uninterrupted electricity supply during the celebrations.

WHO representatives briefed that environmental sample surveillance in 2025 had shown an overall improvement, while the May campaign achieved a 95 percent coverage success rate. For the September campaign, the target is to vaccinate 1.7 million children across 361 UCs, of division with particular focus on reducing “missing” and “refusal” cases. All staff trainings have been completed, although challenges remain in ensuring punctuality of vaccination teams in some areas, especially flood-prone katcha localities in Jamshoro and Dadu.

Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi directed officials to identify and bridge gaps in reporting systems where polio-virus had been detected. He emphasized that if environmental conditions were favourable yet virus reports persisted, the root causes must be traced and an effective strategy adopted to eliminate weaknesses.

On Evacuee Property Board matters, the Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite completion of property documentation within three to four days, resolve pending cases on priority, and ensure all legal processes were strictly followed.

