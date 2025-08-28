Sindh braces for floodwaters; protective steps initiated

KARACHI: Sindh, as the lower riparian province of Pakistan, now braces for the brunt of floodwaters surging from upper riparian rivers, as authorities on Wednesday issued a stark warning of severe inundation along the River Indus. Exceptionally high waters from the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej are moving downstream and expected to swell the mighty Indus in the coming days, threatening communities across vulnerable districts.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in an advisory issued on Wednesday, alerted the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to take immediate action to safeguard lives and property. Drawing on the latest Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) report, NDMA officials stressed that the looming flood risk is not routine. “This isn’t just a routine warning—it’s a call to arms against nature’s fury,” an NDMA spokesperson said, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The NDMA directed PDMA Sindh to maintain real-time coordination with the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), FFD in Lahore, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and local irrigation teams to track water discharges minute by minute. Officials emphasized that surprise breaches must be avoided through continuous monitoring.

Protective measures are being prioritized. Residents in katcha (riverine) belts and low-lying areas have been urged to evacuate without delay, while safe routes and temporary shelters stocked with food, drinking water, medicines, and other essentials are being prepared. Heavy machinery, including dewatering pumps, excavators, and transport vehicles, has been moved to strategic points for rapid deployment.

Relief stocks of food, tents, medicines, and non-food items are being pre-positioned at the district and Tehsil levels. Fuel and transport have been secured to ensure immediate mobilization in case of emergency. Hospitals and water supply schemes are being provided with backup power and additional flood protection to maintain critical services.

The Irrigation Department has been placed on high alert to patrol embankments, bunds, and canals, with reinforcements ready in case of seepage or breaches. Authorities have stressed that vigilance of river defenses will be critical in the coming days as the Indus swells.

Equally vital is community awareness. Early warning messages will be broadcast through local administrations, mosques, radio, and media outlets, while volunteers and community organizations will help evacuate families and provide relief. Officials have urged residents to heed evacuation orders and cooperate fully with rescue teams, warning that the risk of inundation is growing by the hour.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Tauseef Alam, former Chief Meteorologist of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in Sindh, issued one of the most urgent warnings yet. On social media, he urged authorities to act decisively: “Go ahead and issue a warning—even a frightening one,” he said, cautioning that floodwaters could sweep through Katcha belts and even spill into towns and cities. “May Allah have mercy,” he added, calling the impending flood surge a grave danger.

Alam painted a grim picture of what lies ahead. “When the waters of all rivers converge into the Indus and then finally fall into the sea, one can only imagine the magnitude of the disaster.” His words carried the weight of Sindh’s painful history, still scarred by the super floods of 2010 that displaced millions, and the catastrophic deluge of 2022 that turned entire districts into inland lakes.

Experts warn that without swift preventive measures, the rising waters could once again overwhelm Sindh’s fragile embankments, disrupt urban centers, and uproot rural communities dependent on the Indus for survival.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also issued a forecast for Karachi. On Thursday, the city is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid with light drizzle in the morning or night. The maximum temperature is forecast at 31–33 Celsius, with a minimum of 27–29 Celsius. Morning humidity will range between 75–85 percent, while evening levels are expected at 65–75 percent, accompanied by west/southwesterly winds.

On Friday, similar conditions are predicted. Karachi will remain partly cloudy and humid, with chances of light drizzle or rain in the morning or night. Temperatures will stay steady at 31–33 Celsius maximum and 27–29 Celsius minimum. Humidity will remain high, with morning levels between 75–85 percent and evening between 65–75 percent, again with winds from the west and southwest.

As Sindh braces for the downstream deluge, authorities insist that early evacuation, community cooperation, and swift response will be decisive in averting tragedy. For millions living along the Indus, the clock is ticking once again.

