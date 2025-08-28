PSL initiates asset valuation process with EY MENA

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) management has formally initiated a comprehensive valuation process of all its commercial assets, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, fairness, growth and long-term sustainability.

Following the conclusion of a public tender process initiated in July, the contract for these valuation services has been awarded to Ernst & Young (EY MENA) one of the world’s leading professional services firms.

The valuation process will commence later this month and is expected to be completed within a five- week period. EY MENA will engage with all relevant stakeholders of the PSL, carry out market research, benchmarking exercises, and formulate projections and valuations.

The TORs for the exercise were approved by the PSL Governing Council and include, amongst other items, the fair market value of all existing franchises, the valuation of commercial rights including media, live-streaming and In-stadia sponsorships; the valuation of title sponsorship rights, and the valuation of new franchise teams.

This process with respect to determining the Fair Market Value and renewal franchise fee for the existing franchises is in line with the terms and conditions of the existing franchise agreements which are nearing completion.

Speaking on the development, CEO PSL Salman Naseer said, “This valuation marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the PSL which has cemented its place as one of the leading cricket franchises in the world. By engaging an independent global leader like EY MENA, we are ensuring absolute transparency and fairness in determining the fair market value of our franchises and commercial rights.” He said, “As we look toward the renewal cycle and addition of new team(s), this process will give current and prospective stakeholders complete confidence in the league’s growth trajectory and long-term sustainability. Once the valuation report has been reviewed internally, the PCB will take informed and strategic decisions that will shape the future of the league.”

