Aug 28, 2025
Lahore, Sialkot, 5 other districts: Army called in

Recorder Report Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 07:48am

LAHORE: The services of the army were called in seven districts including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara and Sargodha and all relevant departments of the Punjab government are monitoring the flood situation round the clock.

This was revealed in a briefing given to the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The CM presided over a four-hour-long meeting in which the flood situation of all flood-affected areas across Punjab was reviewed. Relief and rescue reports regarding flood-affected districts were presented in the meeting. Rescue and relief activities were reviewed in the flood-affected areas.

The meeting was informed that the districts of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur were declared affected due to flooding in the Sutlej River. As many as 72 villages and 45000 people in Kasur district were badly affected by the high level of flooding in the Sutlej River.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to utilise all available resources for the flood victims. She was informed in the briefing that the district administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense and Police are engaged in carrying out rescue and relief operations on the front line.

It was further informed in the briefing that 12 villages in Pakpattan, 23 in Vehari, 75 in Bahawalnagar and 15 villages in Bahawalpur have been affected by the flood. As many as 130 boats, 115 OBMs, 6 AMB bikes, 1300 life jackets, 245 life rings have been delivered to the affected districts. More than 150,000 people and 35,000 livestock have been shifted to safe places and relief camps along with medical and veterinary camps have been established. Over 2600 flood victims are being treated in the medical relief camps.

The chief minister has directed to adopt emergency measures in the hospitals in view of the flood situation in all districts across Punjab. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, chief secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Moreover, the CM while expressing gratitude over safe evacuation of 25 people trapped in flood in Shakargarh area said, “Every life is precious, those who rescued 25 people are national heroes.”

She congratulated and paid tribute to Shakargarh administration and rescue team for conducting a timely rescue operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

