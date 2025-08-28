Punjab CM visits Shahdara to examine flood situation in Ravi river

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself reached Shahdara, to witness flood situation in the Ravi River and also to review the flood situation.

She monitored the water level of river at the Shahdara Ravi Bridge. She also reviewed the safety dam and other safety measures. She was apprised about the possible flow of water in the Ravi River.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration and other relevant departments engaged in the rescue and relief activities to complete the evacuation process of the population and livestock from the river crossings at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore gave a detailed briefing to her about the flood situation in the Ravi River and the post-flood situation in the flood-affected areas.

Moreover, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, a grand rescue and relief operation has been launched for the flood victims in Punjab.

For the first time in the history of Punjab, the largest and most extraordinary rescue and relief operation has been launched in the province due to the alarming flood situation in three rivers.

A total number of 601126 citizens of 769 villages of Punjab were badly affected due to floods in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers. 263 relief camps, 161 medical camps have been established to help and look after the flood victims along with providing them food, medical treatment and temporary shelters. Food, water and other items are being provided to the flood victims in Sambrial, Sialkot and Pasrur.

A grand operation has been carried out to relocate citizens from other flood-affected areas including Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Pulkho Nullah Wazirabad. Pakistan Army, District Administration, Police, Rescue 1122, PDMA and other relevant departments are jointly participating in the rescue and relief operation. Even pets in rural areas have been shifted to safe places through boats. Those displaced by the floods are also being shifted to temporary shelters.

Emergency medical camps have also been set up for the treatment of flood victims, and a state of emergency has been imposed in the adjoining hospitals. More than 150,000 people have been affected in a total number of 333 villages along the banks of the Chenab River. 133 villages in Sialkot, 16 in Wazirabad, 20 in Gujarat, 12 in Mandi Bahauddin, 100 in Chiniot and 52 in Jhang have been worst affected due to flood. As many as 78 relief camps and 28 medical camps have been set up to help and provide medical care to the flood victims. 70,358 people from 101 villages along the banks of the Ravi River have been affected by the floods. The cities affected by the Ravi River flood include Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sahiwal. 81 relief camps and 28 medical camps have been set up to help and provide care for the flood victims in the Ravi River.

About 380,768 citizens from 335 villages along the banks of the Sutlej River have been affected by the floods. 104 relief camps and 105 medical camps are functioning to help and provide care to the flood victims of Sutlej River. The cities affected due to flood in the Sutlej River include Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the relevant departments, officers and soldiers participating in the rescue and relief operation, including the Pakistan Army. She vowed, “A complete rehabilitation of every family badly affected by the floods in Punjab is my foremost mission. The Punjab government will provide full support and assistance to the homeless flood affectees until their complete settlement in their homes.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025