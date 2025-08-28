BML 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.53%)
BOP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
CNERGY 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
CPHL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.19%)
DGKC 186.01 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.32%)
FCCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
FFL 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GCIL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.18%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
NBP 145.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-1.87%)
PAEL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.53%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
PPL 176.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PREMA 41.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
PRL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SNGP 115.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
SSGC 40.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.35%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
TPLP 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
TRG 57.49 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.88%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
BR100 14,993 Decreased By -66.3 (-0.44%)
BR30 42,887 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.32%)
KSE100 147,584 Decreased By -1176.2 (-0.79%)
KSE30 44,980 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.47%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-28

Digitally ordered goods, services: Pakistan taxman tells online marketplaces to submit monthly statements

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued monthly statement to be submitted by online marketplaces against digitally ordered goods and services.

The FBR has also issued a quarterly statement to be submitted by courier or a payment intermediary, responsible for collecting or deducting tax.

The FBR has issued an SRO 1634(I)/2025 here on Wednesday to amend Income Tax Rules, 2002.

According to the draft amendments in the rules, the FBR has notified the Statement to be furnished by Online Marketplace.

This rule shall apply for the purpose of administering sub-section (2) of section 165C, which provides for the furnishing of a monthly statement by online marketplaces providing transactional and aggregate quantum of sellers registered with them:

Provided that where an Online Marketplace is providing courier services as well, it shall also file the statements required under sub-rule (2) of Rule 44 read with Part-X of the Second Schedule to these rules.

The statement required to be furnished under sub-section (2) of section l65C shall be in the following two forms i.e. Form-Al and Form-A2, FBR added.

The Form-A1 and Form-A2 are related to the monthly statement by online marketplace against digitally ordered goods and services.

Pursuant to sub-section (2) of section 165 and sub-section (1) of section 165C, a courier or a payment intermediary, responsible for collecting or deducting tax under Division II or Division III of Part V of Chapter X of the Ordinance or under Chapter XII of the Ordinance shall furnish or e-file a quarterly statement as set out in Part X of the Second Schedule to these rules as per the following timelines, namely: (a) in respect of quarter ending on March 31, on or before April 20; (b) in respect of quarter year ending on June 30, on or before July 20; (c) in respect of quarter ending on September 30, on or before October 20; (d) in respect of quarter ending on or before December 31, on or before January 20,” FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR services

Comments

200 characters

Digitally ordered goods, services: Pakistan taxman tells online marketplaces to submit monthly statements

Floods could strain Pakistan’s economy and disrupt food supplies, warns finance ministry

India’s water manipulation, heavy rains compound Pakistan’s flood woes

PSX starts cautiously, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Pakistan’s national shipping carrier adds two Aframax-class tankers

Digital payment methods: Pakistan govt approves huge subsidy for SBP

Gold price per tola gains Rs900 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

PIA shifts all Sialkot flights to Lahore Airport

Pakistan tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons of sugar, traders say

Oil falls as market weighs end of US summer demand

Read more stories