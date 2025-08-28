Digitally ordered goods, services: Pakistan taxman tells online marketplaces to submit monthly statements

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued monthly statement to be submitted by online marketplaces against digitally ordered goods and services.

The FBR has also issued a quarterly statement to be submitted by courier or a payment intermediary, responsible for collecting or deducting tax.

The FBR has issued an SRO 1634(I)/2025 here on Wednesday to amend Income Tax Rules, 2002.

According to the draft amendments in the rules, the FBR has notified the Statement to be furnished by Online Marketplace.

This rule shall apply for the purpose of administering sub-section (2) of section 165C, which provides for the furnishing of a monthly statement by online marketplaces providing transactional and aggregate quantum of sellers registered with them:

Provided that where an Online Marketplace is providing courier services as well, it shall also file the statements required under sub-rule (2) of Rule 44 read with Part-X of the Second Schedule to these rules.

The statement required to be furnished under sub-section (2) of section l65C shall be in the following two forms i.e. Form-Al and Form-A2, FBR added.

The Form-A1 and Form-A2 are related to the monthly statement by online marketplace against digitally ordered goods and services.

Pursuant to sub-section (2) of section 165 and sub-section (1) of section 165C, a courier or a payment intermediary, responsible for collecting or deducting tax under Division II or Division III of Part V of Chapter X of the Ordinance or under Chapter XII of the Ordinance shall furnish or e-file a quarterly statement as set out in Part X of the Second Schedule to these rules as per the following timelines, namely: (a) in respect of quarter ending on March 31, on or before April 20; (b) in respect of quarter year ending on June 30, on or before July 20; (c) in respect of quarter ending on September 30, on or before October 20; (d) in respect of quarter ending on or before December 31, on or before January 20,” FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025