Gender Sukuk: A turning point for Pakistan’s microfinance

BR Research Published August 28, 2025 Updated August 28, 2025 08:04am

Kashf Foundation’s launch of a USD 5 million gender sukuk, arranged in partnership with Symbiotics—one of the world’s largest market access platforms—with I-AM Vision Microfinance as the anchor investor, marks a historic milestone for Pakistan’s financial landscape and for women’s economic empowerment.

Structured as a Shariah-compliant Murabaha and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as a “social sukuk,” this is the first gender sukuk in Pakistan—and one of very few globally—signalling international validation and opening the door for global impact investors to see women entrepreneurs in Pakistan as creditworthy and investable.

For Kashf, this is not a one-off innovation but the continuation of nearly three decades of pioneering women-centric microfinance.

Since 1996, the foundation has reached millions of women entrepreneurs and their families through a holistic model that combines financial services, capacity building, and social advocacy. This sukuk builds squarely on that tested experience, reassuring investors that its outcomes will be measurable and impactful.**

The significance of the sukuk lies not only in its structure but also in its focus. By aligning Murabaha-based financing for women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a back-end Shariah-compliant capital market instrument, Kashf has bridged a long-standing gap in Islamic microfinance funding. Directing international capital into women-led businesses in KP is both economically smart and socially transformative.

The province lags far behind Punjab and Sindh in financial access, hampered by conflict legacies, limited mobility for women, and sparse banking infrastructure.

Recent floods in 2022 and again in 2025 have deepened vulnerabilities, making ring-fenced investment for women entrepreneurs in KP an urgent necessity. This sukuk signals confidence that women, even in the most underserved regions, can lead viable businesses, create jobs, and sustain households when given access to capital.

At $5 million, the sukuk is modest compared to sector-wide liquidity needs, but its symbolic and practical value is considerable. It demonstrates that microfinance can be scaled through Shariah-compliant capital market instruments—an approach aligned with the Supreme Court’s judgment mandating the transition to Islamic banking in Pakistan.

The Luxembourg listing further connects Pakistan’s microfinance sector with international capital markets, setting a precedent for replication by other non-bank microfinance companies and even microfinance banks once they stabilize. For investors, the trustworthiness of the instrument rests not only on its Shariah compliance but on Kashf’s integrated model of lending, training, and advocacy, which has long proven that women entrepreneurs deliver tangible social and economic returns.

While Pakistan’s microfinance sector continues to face structural challenges—weak capitalization of microfinance banks, rising non-performing loans, and a drift toward safer assets at the expense of enterprise credit—Kashf’s sukuk is a breakthrough worth celebrating. It redefines women entrepreneurs from being at the margins of finance to being central to an internationally recognized financial instrument.

In doing so, it offers a powerful blueprint for how targeted and well-structured capital can both empower women and strengthen the resilience of Pakistan’s microfinance industry, even as broader reforms remain overdue.

Shariah compliance Microfinance Kashf Foundation Gender Sukuk

