BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 89.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.62%)
DCL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 188.95 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.34%)
FCCL 51.72 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
FFL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GCIL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
HUBC 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.98%)
KEL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.23%)
LOTCHEM 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.4%)
MLCF 95.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.33%)
NBP 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.36%)
PAEL 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.93 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.32%)
PIBTL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
PPL 178.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PREMA 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
PRL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PTC 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
SNGP 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.08%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TREET 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.94%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 15,048 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.07%)
BR30 43,240 Increased By 309.1 (0.72%)
KSE100 148,435 Decreased By -380.2 (-0.26%)
KSE30 45,069 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.3%)
Aug 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel expects to have more information soon on deadly hospital strike

Reuters Published August 27, 2025
Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations speaks to the press before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Israel and Palestinian conflict, at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., August 27, 2025. REUTERS
Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations speaks to the press before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Israel and Palestinian conflict, at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., August 27, 2025. REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS: Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday that there will be more information in the next few days on a strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza on Monday, that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists.

“We’re still looking into the details of that incident, and so that in the next few days we will have more information about that,” Danon told reporters.

“Our goal is to fight terrorists, not journalists, not anyone who is not involved in terrorism,” he said. Journalists who worked for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets were among the dead.

UN slams ‘shocking’ global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Israel’s military has concluded six Hamas members were killed in the strike on Nasser hospital on Monday, acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea told the Security Council.

She said that “the IDF struck the site Hamas was using to monitor troops at the hospital,” using an acronym for Israel’s military.

“We note the prompt nature of this investigation and response and call on this council to condemn the continued use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas,” she said.

None of the five journalists were among the six alleged Palestinian targets that the Israeli military named in a written statement, released on Tuesday. The statement included photos of six individuals who were killed, including alleged members of Hamas.

Israel Israeli military Israel and Hamas Gaza war Nasser hospital Danny Danon Dorothy Shea

Comments

200 characters

Israel expects to have more information soon on deadly hospital strike

PSX sheds over 900 points as flood concerns grip investors

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

Pakistani rupee registers 14th successive gain against US dollar

7 swept away in Sambrial as NDMA evacuates 210,000 from flooded areas

India releases water from dams, warns rival Pakistan of cross-border flooding, says source

Experts sceptical of Trump’s claim of ‘massive’ oil reserves in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Pakistan Textile Council warns of disruption over EFS amendments

CCP seeks ban on online marketplace Temu

Pakistan plans to use solar to power Gwadar Port

Pakistan to extend maximum facilitation for Japanese investors, says PM

Read more stories