Israel expects to have more information soon on deadly hospital strike

UNITED NATIONS: Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said on Wednesday that there will be more information in the next few days on a strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza on Monday, that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists.

“We’re still looking into the details of that incident, and so that in the next few days we will have more information about that,” Danon told reporters.

“Our goal is to fight terrorists, not journalists, not anyone who is not involved in terrorism,” he said. Journalists who worked for Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets were among the dead.

UN slams ‘shocking’ global inaction after Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Israel’s military has concluded six Hamas members were killed in the strike on Nasser hospital on Monday, acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Dorothy Shea told the Security Council.

She said that “the IDF struck the site Hamas was using to monitor troops at the hospital,” using an acronym for Israel’s military.

“We note the prompt nature of this investigation and response and call on this council to condemn the continued use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas,” she said.

None of the five journalists were among the six alleged Palestinian targets that the Israeli military named in a written statement, released on Tuesday. The statement included photos of six individuals who were killed, including alleged members of Hamas.