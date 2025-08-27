BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz seeks deeper ADB partnership in railways, minerals, and public transport

BR Web Desk Published August 27, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called for expanding Pakistan’s partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in key sectors, including railways, public transport, and minerals, terming them critical for economic revival.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with ADB President Masato Kanda, who led a delegation to the Prime Minister’s Office, according to a press release.

Welcoming the delegation, PM Shehbaz lauded ADB as a “trusted development partner” that has supported Pakistan’s growth over decades.

He highlighted recent reforms undertaken by his government, such as measures to broaden tax revenues, energy sector restructuring, fiscal stabilisation, targeted subsidy rationalisation, and enhanced social protection, alongside efforts to tackle climate change impacts.

ADB revises Pakistan’s FY2025 growth to 2.7% amid uptick in industry & services

Speaking on the occasion, Kanda said the Bank was committed to working closely with Pakistan, acknowledging its status as a founding member of ADB.

He praised the government’s reform drive and reiterated support for infrastructure development, climate resilience, and institutional strengthening in the country.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Power Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari, Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior officials.

ADB Asian Development Bank PM Shehbaz Sharif minerals Public transport flood evacuations Pakistan's minerals

